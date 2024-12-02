BTC/USD Signal Today - 02/12: Bearish Turn Ahead (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous BTC/USD signal on 21st November was not triggered, as none of the key levels which I had identified were reached that day's BTC/USD Signals



Risk 0.50% per trade. Trades may only be taken prior to 5pm Tokyo time Tuesday.



Long entry after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $95,433, $94,735, or $93,184.

Place the stop loss $100 below the local swing low.

Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in by price. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to ride.



Shor entry after a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $96,994 or $100,000.

Place the stop loss $100 above the local swing high.

Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Remove 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to ride.

Long Trade IdeasShort Trade Ideas

The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as a pin bar , a doji , an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching theprice actionthat occurs at the given levels.

Top Forex Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money BTC/USD Analysis

I wrote in my previous BTC/USD forecast almost two weeks ago that the outlook was very bullish, expecting that the price of Bitcoin would likely reach $100,000 and then dip on profit taking. I was correct about the profit taking but Bitcoin never quite reached $100,000 and still has not.

The price is continuing to consolidate below $100,000 while it makes up its mind to either make a deeper bearish retracement than we have seen so far, or to go on and break out beyond $100,000 – if we do see the breakout eventually, how high the price could go is an open guess. It will certainly attract trend and momentum traders on the long side in this scenario.

Alternatively, the price action is already looking more bearish within the current consolidation, so I think it is quite likely to fall to at least the nearest support level at $95,433.

I will enter a new long trade here only if we get a daily (New York) close above $100,000. Waiting for this to happen first will probably help keep traders wanting to go long out of trouble.

EURUSD Chart by TradingView

In the unlikely event that the price touches $100,000 today, a short scalp from that level could be a good idea, as I strongly believe it will cause profit taking.

There is nothing of high importance due today regarding Bitcoin. Concerning the US Dollar, there will be a release of ISM Manufacturing PMI data at 3pm London time.

Ready to trade our daily Forex signals on Bitcoin? Here's our list of the best MT4 crypto brokers worth checking out.