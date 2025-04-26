Ukrainian Forces Repel Russian Assault Near Bahatyr In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Fighters from the Vuhledar tactical group have halted an attempted breakthrough by Russian forces involving 18 motorcycles and ten vehicles near the village of Bahatyr in the Donetsk region, on the Pokrovsk front.

The Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces said this in a post on Telegram , along with a video of the engagement, according to Ukrinform.

"On April 26, the Russian command sent an assault column consisting of 18 motorcycles and 10 vehicles toward the settlement of Bahatyr in the Donetsk region," the report states.

Thanks to the professional work of the headquarters in organizing reconnaissance operations, the movement of Russian forces was detected in advance, allowing Ukrainian troops to deliver a targeted strike on the enemy column.

Ukrainian forces eliminate Russian assault group, armored vehicles in Donetsk region

"Close coordination between brigades, effective reconnaissance, and clear command of combat operations produced results - the enemy's intentions were thwarted," the military said.

As a result, 15 out of 18 motorcycles were destroyed, and nine out of ten vehicles were hit. Russian personnel losses are estimated at around 40 killed or wounded.

Illustrative photo