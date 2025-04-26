Donald Trump Sees Lowest Approval Ratings On Ukraine War, MS-13 Deportations: New Poll
Only 35% of voters approved of Trump 's handling of the Ukraine-Russia war , while just 31% approved of his actions in the deportation case involving alleged MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia .
On both issues, Trump's net approval rating stood at -21 points.Trump struggles with approval on key issues, majority see chaos
The survey also found that less than half of voters approved of Trump's performance on several key fronts:
Federal government management: 44% approval
Economy: 43% approval
Trade: 42% approval
Foreign conflicts: 40% approval
Overall, 42% of voters said they approved of Trump's job performance so far, while 54% disapproved.66% of voters describe Trump's second term as 'Chaotic', 59% say 'Scary'
More than half of registered US voters described Trump's second term as“chaotic” and“scary.”
The poll found that 66% of voters felt“chaotic” was an accurate description, while 59% said“scary” fit Trump's return to the White House.
Notably, 47% of Republican voters also agreed that Trump's second term has been "chaotic," while concern among Independents was even higher, with 75% labeling the term chaotic and 61% agreeing with the description "scary."
Fewer Republicans (36%) found the term“scary” fitting compared to Independents.42% still find Trump's second term 'Exciting'
Despite the criticism, 42% of voters described Trump's second term as“exciting,” suggesting that a significant minority of Americans view the administration's approach positively.Also Read | Donald Trump's remark on India-Pakistan 'fight for 1,000 years' stumps Internet Poll methodology
The New York Times/Siena College poll surveyed 913 registered voters nationwide between April 21 and April 24.
The poll has a margin of error of 3.8 percentage points.Also Read | Trump questions Putin's intentions to end war: 'He's just tapping me along'
