Meloni, Zelensky Meet In Rome

The Italian government said this in a statement seen by Ukrinform.

During their talks, the leaders reaffirmed their support for President Donald Trump's efforts to reach a just and lasting peace, able to guarantee a future of security, sovereignty and freedom for Ukraine.

On behalf of the Italian government, Meloni expressed her condolences for the victims of the recent Russian attacks, reiterating the firm condemnation of such acts and stressing the urgency of an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, as well as the need for a concrete commitment from Moscow to initiate a peace process.

"Meloni welcomed Ukraine's full readiness for an immediate ceasefire. A concrete demonstration also from Russia of its willingness to pursue peace is now awaited," the statement said.

Photo: Italian government website