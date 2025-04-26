403
Donald Trump Agrees To Further Talks With Zelensky After Pope Francis' Funeral
(MENAFN- AzerNews) U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to hold additional talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky following the funeral ceremony of Pope Francis at the Vatican, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.
Prior to the ceremony, international media outlets reported that the two leaders had a brief meeting.
This was later confirmed by Ukrainian presidential spokesperson Serhiy Nykyforov. However, no details about the content or nature of the brief discussion were disclosed.
