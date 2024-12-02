Statement by H.E. Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance on Eid Al Etihad 53

(MENAFN- MOF.GOV) H.E. Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, stressed that the UAE Eid Al Etihad is a treasured occasion and a significant opportunity to showcase our loyalty to and pride in the nation and its leadership.

"On this day, we look back to the beginning of our country’s story, which started 53 years ago with visionary leaders who united around a shared dream to create a modern, strong nation. Their dream became a reality thanks to their determination and sincerity, marking the establishment of the Union.

That moment launched a journey of comprehensive development that has uplifted the country and enhanced the well-being of its people. Today, the UAE stands out as an attractive destination for people from all over the world seeking opportunities and a place to settle."

“Today, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE not only celebrates this significant day but marches confidently into a future of prosperity and development.”

“Looking ahead,” His Excellency added in a statement on the Eid Al Etihad 53, “the UAE strides confidently toward the future, building on its rich tapestry of achievements. We are determined to scale newer heights in our pursuit of leadership and innovation.”

“At the Ministry of Finance, we take pride in the relentless efforts of our team to keep our financial sector at the forefront. We are committed to excellence, embracing international best practices and innovative approaches in everything we do. As a pivotal player in the UAE’s development journey, we will make every possible effort to realise our ambitious national vision and ensure a bright, sustainable future for generations to come.”





MENAFN02122024005354011949ID1108945187