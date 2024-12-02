Türkiye's BIST 100 opens Monday’s session lower

(MENAFN) Türkiye's benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, opened at 9,602.31 points on Monday, marking a decline of 0.51 percent, or 49.69 points, compared to the previous close. This drop comes after the index's performance on Friday, when it saw a modest increase of 0.12 percent, reaching 9,652 points with a daily transaction volume of 113 billion Turkish liras (USD3.25 billion).



As of 09:51 am (0651GMT), the for USD/TRY was 34.7267, indicating some fluctuations in the value of the Turkish lira. The EUR/TRY rate stood at 36.5626, and the GBP/TRY was trading at 44.1035, reflecting ongoing market dynamics influenced by both global and domestic economic factors.



In commodities, the price of one ounce of gold was pegged at USD2,648.80, continuing its upward momentum amid global economic uncertainty. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil was trading at around USD72.49 per barrel, indicating stability in the energy sector despite various geopolitical and market pressures.



These figures highlight the ongoing challenges and volatility in Türkiye's financial markets, which are being influenced by global trends and domestic developments, such as inflation and the evolving exchange rate dynamics. The outlook for both the stock market and the currency remains uncertain as investors closely monitor global economic conditions.

