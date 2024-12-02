QNB Named Best Foreign Exchange Bank In Qatar And Middle East

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: QNB Group has been recognised as the Best Foreign Exchange in Qatar and the Middle East by Global Finance, as part of its Best FX Providers Awards 2025.

The prestigious titles highlight QNB's excellence in providing innovative and customer-focused foreign exchange solutions.

The awards also reflect the Bank's strong presence, expertise in FX services, and its dedication to meeting the needs of its diverse customer base.

Commenting on the achievement, Noor Mohd Al Naimi, Senior Executive Vice President QNB Group Treasury and Financial Institutions, Group Treasury said:“This award is a testament to QNB's commitment to delivering exceptional foreign exchange services and solutions that support our customers in managing their international transactions efficiently. Our strategic investments in technology and our strong market expertise have enabled us to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive market.”

Global Finance's Best FX Providers Awards recognize banks and financial institutions that demonstrate superior capabilities, innovation, and performance in the foreign exchange market.

QNB Group is one of the leading financial institutions in the MEA region and among the most valuable banking brands in the regional market.

Present in over 28 countries across Asia, Europe, and Africa, it offers tailored products and services supported by innovation and backed by a team of over 31,000 professionals dedicated to driving banking excellence worldwide.