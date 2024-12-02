(MENAFN- Pressat) Age Concern Hampshire Welcome New CEO Grant Read



Age Concern Hampshire is pleased to announce the appointment of Grant Read as Chief Executive Officer. Grant succeeds Helen Callen, who will transition into a new role as Chair of the charity's board.

Bringing over 20 years of senior leadership experience across multiple sectors, Grant is well-equipped to lead Age Concern Hampshire into a new chapter. His extensive operational knowledge and strong leadership skills in motivating and guiding teams make him well-suited to build on the solid foundation established by Helen.

Most recently, Grant has led high-performing teams as a regulated provider of social housing for older adults. He has been deeply involved in combating social isolation and fostering community in retirement living villages and care homes, an experience that aligns seamlessly with Age Concern Hampshire's mission.

“I am delighted to welcome Grant to Age Concern Hampshire as our new CEO,” said Helen Callen.“As I take on my new role as Chair, I look forward to supporting him in our shared mission to positively impact the lives of older people across Hampshire.”

Grant shared his enthusiasm about the transition, adding,“Helen's leadership as CEO has been invaluable, and I'm pleased that she'll continue to guide us as Chair. I am looking forward to us working together.”

Founded in 1985, Age Concern Hampshire provide services to the older community of Hampshire. The charity currently deliver support at their Care & Wellbeing Centres throughout the county, as well as Help at Home, Information via their Information Hub, Foot Care Clinics, Hospital to Home Services, Community Information Volunteer Services and a variety of other activities.

Age Concern Hampshire

Centre Way

Locks Heath

Southampton

SO31 6DX

Tel: 01962 868545

For media enquiries, please email Sarah Jacobs, Marketing Manager at Age Concern Hampshire: ...