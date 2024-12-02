Meloni, Trump, Thatcher, Merkel

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Adriana Kostov was the first Regional Director of the Hedge Fund Association in Australia, in charge of the overseeing and expanding the international group's operations in Australia.

“I am looking forward to the challenge of leading Hedge Fund Association activity in Australia at this exciting time in its history,” said Adriana Kostov at the time of her appointment.

Adriana has always been a strong advocate for women to pursue their dreams and career goals in any of choice.

“No one of any gender should ever feel limited by circumstance when it comes to achieving their career goals”, says Adriana Kostov.

In her work in financial services, Adriana Kostov was awarded an Industry Advocacy award, in Australia's Women in Financial Services Awards in 2014 for her efforts.

The Women in Financial Services Awards recognize“the best and brightest women leading the charge across the finance sector”.

“The national awards program was designed to recognise and acknowledge the leading women influencing the Australian finance industry.

This is the benchmark for excellence around Australia, and year after year recognises the outstanding contribution made to the profession, propelling the industry forward.”

“It was an honour to be recognised in the Women in Financial Services Awards” says Adriana Kostov“along with other exceptionally talented and hard-working women who have hopefully inspired others to pursue a career in the finance industry”.

When asked of whom she felt were inspirational leaders for her, Adriana Kostov states:

“I like the style of Margaret Thatcher and Angela Merkel. They are no-nonsense leaders, who remain stoic and resolute through the most difficult of times, and soldier on to achieve the task or objective at hand”.

“Ivanka Trump also displays a strong work ethic” says Adriana Kostov "and I think it is incredible that Giorgia Meloni is leading Italy as Prime Minister of Italy, it is definitely a great achievement, a "go-girl" moment".

Adriana's views on leadership?

“It is important as a leader to have the qualities of being a great listener and to be humble.” says Adriana Kostov.

“I also think it is vital to be open to continuous learning, and to always consider, how can we do things even better the next time around”.

"Leadership is an art to be mastered, and all should always dream big, aim high, and lend a helping hand to the little one's along the way" says Kostov.