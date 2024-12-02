Qatar Ports Record Growth In Cargo Handling In November

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad, Ruwais and Doha registered robust growth in November 2024 after handling higher cargo volumes, RORO units and vessels compared to the same period last year.

The general and bulk cargoes handled through the three ports stood at 99,357 tonnes in November 2024, registering a surge of 5 percent compared to last year.

Around 238 vessels docked at the ports in November this year, 5 percent up from November 2023 while the RORO handling during the same period totalled 22,464 units showing a surge of 297 percent, Mwani Qatar posted on its X platform, yesterday.

Qatar's maritime sector also witnessed handling of 108,978 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) containers, 27,795 heads of livestock and 14,023 tonnes of building materials through the three ports in November 2024.

The general and bulk cargoes handled through the three ports stood at 151,663 tonnes in October 2024. Qatar's ports received 259 vessels, while the containers, RORO, and livestock handled during the same period accounted for 131,608 TEUs, 16,187 units, and 40,661 heads respectively.

Hamad Port keeps moving forward firmly towards more powerful position as one of the key ports in the Middle East and the region. It targets achieving a more efficient logistics services industry in Qatar and the transformation into a leading global trade hub, thus enhancing its economic diversification plans in step with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The container terminals have been designed to address the increasing trade volume, enhancing ease of doing business as well as supporting the achievement of economic diversification, which is one of the most important goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Separately, according to QTerminals' X platform, Hamad Port received 135 vessels in November 2024, while the containers, bulk, break bulk and RORO handled stood at 107,078 TEUs, 7,600 F/T (freight tonnes), 73,434 F/T and 8,441 units respectively.

Meanwhile in October 2024, Hamad Port's performance indicated that it received as many as 149 vessels, handled 130,627 TEUs containers; 45,022 freight tonnes of bulk cargo; 91,056 freight tonnes of breakbulk cargo; and 16,145 RORO units.

With its expanding network, Hamad Port ensures the smooth flow of goods and transshipment across its various terminals. Catering to both domestic and international clientele, the port delivers exceptional services, thereby substantially improving business environments, fostering growth opportunities, and bolstering Qatar's position in the global market.

The maritime transport sector is committed to developing and modernising the sector in line with Ministry of Transport's strategic plans aiming at ensuring a safe maritime navigation that meets all safety requirements and obligations and keeping pace with international maritime developments through creative and effective application of international maritime instruments and observation of emerging trends and latest publications.

With state-of-the-art facilities and cutting-edge technology, Hamad Port, Qatar's main gateway to world trade ensures swift and secure handling of cargo, saving time and effort.