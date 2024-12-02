Kumar Sanu Teams Up With Sarbarish Majumder For Romantic Album ‘Aashiqui’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) Playback Kumar Sanu has joined forces with composer-lyricist Sarbarish Majumder for a new album titled 'Aashiqui'.

The album beautifully captures a spectrum of romantic emotions, with each song narrating a unique tale and celebrating the essence of love. The album blends timeless charm with contemporary musical elements, and resonates with both traditional romantics and the modern audience. Kumar Sanu's iconic voice, paired with Sureli Roy's fresh and heartfelt vocals, brings each melody to life.

Talking about the album, Kumar Sanu shared,“This collection of vibrant romantic tracks perfectly captures the essence of love, which is a genre I deeply connect with. Singing and recording these songs was an absolute joy. Having collaborated with Sarbarish before, I truly appreciate his artistic clarity and his vision for what he expects from his artists”.

He further mentioned,“His lyrics beautifully align with the emotions of the songs, and I hope my voice has added depth and nuance to them. I'm excited to see how audiences respond to the tracks and hope they bring smiles and joy as we bid farewell to this year”.

These songs are sure to resonate with music lovers, drawing them back to listen again and again.

When asked about his experience working with the legendary Kumar Sanu, Sarbarish shared,“I've had the privilege of collaborating with many incredible singers, but working with Kumar Sanu is always a special experience. I feel truly grateful for the opportunity each time and have learned so much from him. It's been a thoroughly enjoyable journey. We've put a lot of hard work into this album, and as a team, we hope we've done it justice”.

'Aashiqui' has been released under the label of Audio7.