COLE HAAN ANNOUNCES HIMAXX AS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR IN CHINA

HIMAXX TO LAUNCH NEW PREMIUM DIVISION FOCUSED ON COLE HAAN

SHANGHAI, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cole Haan, the iconic American lifestyle brand and retailer of premium men's and women's footwear and accessories announces an exclusive distribution agreement with HiMaxx, a pioneering retailer in China. In conjunction, HiMaxx announces a new premium branded division, focused on Cole Haan, under Co-Founder and Board Member, Jason

Established in 1928, Cole Haan is an American brand renowned for its heritage and classic designs integrated with innovative breakthrough technologies. Now distributed in nearly 100 countries, Cole Haan has earned a reputation for crafted innovation in footwear throughout the World.

"Cole Haan is a leading global lifestyle brand. This premium position requires an equally exceptional retail development and operating expert with proven success throughout Mainland China and Hong Kong. We are pleased with our selection of HiMaxx to drive our business forward," said Jack Boys, CEO of Cole Haan.

"We look forward to expanding our presence in China through new distribution with HiMaxx, a retail leader in the ever-evolving China retail landscape," added Adrian Santos, Senior Vice President, International at Cole Haan. "China is an exciting and dynamic market that is vital to the growth of the Cole Haan brand. HiMaxx provides the right infrastructure and brand stewardship needed to achieve our long-term plans for the region."

HiMaxx, which has established a leading multi-brand outlet for footwear, clothing, accessories, and beauty, has created a new premium division and will assume operation of more than 30 existing stores in Hong Kong and Mainland China, with plans to expand the Cole Haan footprint throughout China.

"When we founded HiMaxx in 2017, we always envisioned a multi-channel strategy for our company. We have spent the past seven years perfecting our real estate development, distribution systems, and retail operating platform. This next phase of our development, partnering with Cole Haan, a global leader in crafted and innovative footwear and accessories, will add another vital dimension to the HiMaxx company. My partner, Jason Hou, will focus on building this division and growing the Cole Haan brand to elevate consumer experience throughout China," said David Wang, Founder & CEO of HiMaxx.

Cole Haan's plans to expand in China come at a pivotal time, as demand for premium footwear in the region continues to grow. Most recently, the brand launched its latest innovation, ØriginalGrand 2.0 with SkyweaveTM technology, in Fall 2024. The innovative oxford features dynamically tuned trusses for exceptional, spring-like cushioning, exemplifying Cole Haan's commitment to combining style and performance.

Cole Haan is a global American lifestyle brand distributed in over 100 countries across the world serving always-connected, active professionals with innovative footwear and lifestyle accessories. With a nearly 100-year heritage, Cole Haan infuses its products with time-honored craftsmanship and modern innovation, making footwear and lifestyle accessories that customers wear from work, to workout, to weekend. Cole Haan's mission is to inspire customers to live extraordinary lives. Visit



HiMaxx is a leading membership-based retail company in China. Since its establishment, it has opened 40 large-scale stores across the country and is rapidly expanding. HiMaxx's core business focuses on the retail of globally renowned brands in apparel, footwear, and beauty products. HiMaxx has established partnerships with numerous world-famous brands and hundreds of distributors. The company's business scope includes brand retail, distribution, E-commerce and commercial real estate operations. With the principle of customer-first, HiMaxx has served millions of members. Visit

Jimmy Everett

[email protected]

[email protected]



