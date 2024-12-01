EU Sees Ukraine As Part Of European Family Costa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is part of a large European family, and with its commitment to reforms, it is setting an example of resilience and impressive achievements for other countries, even in the face of war and the ongoing fight against Russian aggression.

European Council President Antonio Costa said this at a joint press with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Sunday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"In these dark times, it is very difficult to look ahead. But let me talk about the future, about the future we are building together. You are part of the European family. We look forward to welcome you as a member of our Union. Your progress so far has been impressive. Ukrainians are writing a new playbook on how to undertake deep reforms while fighting a war for national survival. Together, the European Union and Ukraine will work to open at least two clusters of your accession negotiations during the first semester of next year," he said.

To keep Russia from dodging sanctions world needs unity - Costa

Costa noted that gradual integration between Ukraine and the EU is already starting in different policy areas, such as roaming, and a number of products across of next year could be trade as if Ukraine is already in the Single Market.

Costa stressed that he arrived in Kyiv on a very special day, because on December 1, for almost 400 years, his country, Portugal, celebrates its independence day, which is a symbol of national sovereignty, the right of self-determination, the right of territorial integrity and respect for its borders. He emphasized that Ukraine, like his country and all countries in the world, has the same right under the UN Charter. Ukrainian sovereignty, the integrity of its territory, its own borders must be respected, he said.

"International law must prevail against the unprovoked, immoral and illegal war of aggression launched by Russia against Ukraine. Peace must prevail and the invasion must be defeated. [...]I want to repeat: we stand with you as long as necessary and whatever it takes. We stand firmly on the side of your right to self-defence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. And we will do our utmost to see you in the European Union as a free European nation as soon as possible," he said.

Costa invited Zelensky to participate in a meeting of the heads of state and government of the EU countries, which will take place in the format of the European Council in Brussels in two weeks, on December 19-20, 2024.