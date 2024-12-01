Zenz Unveils Kapsul - Adaptive Storage As A Software For The AI Driven Age

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Singapore, 2nd December 2024: ZenZ is excited to announce the launch of Kapsul, a decentralized providing Storage as a Software with programmable capabilities. Designed for the modern enterprise, Kapsul offers adaptive, secure, and compliant data management tailored to specific user and application needs.



In an era of data-driven decision-making, Kapsul stands out by consolidating privacy, security, global standards compliance such as GDPR, HIPAA, and DPDP, and trust under one unified platform. Through features like context-based encryption, geo-tagged compliance, and on-chain trust, Kapsul provides a holistic approach to data storage-eliminating fragmented tools and reducing costs.



Key Highlights of Kapsul:



1.Dynamic Reliability



Kapsul enables businesses to customize replication strategies according to application demands. Its multi-cloud architecture ensures seamless interoperability and redundancy, safeguarding data availability.



2.Enhanced Privacy



With encryption tailored to data context, Kapsul optimizes security at every level. Businesses can also set up private clusters within shared infrastructure, ensuring data privacy in a decentralized environment.



3.Full Security



Kapsul provides user-owned encryption keys, giving enterprises full control over data access. The option to self-host nodes enhances decentralization, offering robust security and data ownership.



4.Built-in Regulatory Compliance



Geo-tagged nodes ensure data remains compliant with local regulations, such as GDPR, HIPAA, and DPDP. Programmable retention policies allow businesses to meet varying legal and operational requirements with ease.



5.Verifiable Trust



On-chain provenance and audit trails support data integrity and transparency. Kapsul's decentralized trust architecture removes reliance on third-party validators, ensuring trusted data interactions.



“Kapsul is crafted for businesses that require both advanced security and flexibility in their data management,” said Venkatesan Ellappan, Executive Director of ZenZ.“Our platform empowers enterprises with a transformative approach to handling, protecting, and controlling data across decentralized environments.”



Kapsul's comprehensive platform transforms decentralized storage into an adaptable, compliant, and future-ready solution. For more information on Kapsul and its capabilities, visit kapsul



About ZenZ



ZenZ is reshaping the future of digital business by offering an AI/Web3-as-a-Service platform that simplifies the Web2 to Web3 transition for enterprises worldwide. Through an extensive suite of pre- fabricated tools and tailored solutions, ZenZ empowers organizations to securely adopt and scale decentralized technologies, ensuring long-term success in the ever-evolving digital landscape.



About Kapsul



Kapsul is a decentralized platform offering Storage as a Software with Programmable Storage for adaptive data management, tailored to user and application needs. By consolidating privacy, security, compliance, and trust in a single, streamlined platform, Kapsul reduces costs and simplifies operations, leveraging features like context-based encryption, geo-tagged compliance, and on-chain trust for future-ready storage solutions.

Company :-Kapsul

User :- Kapsul

Email :...

Url :-