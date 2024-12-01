GAFI Wins Sustainability Excellence Award For Attracting Haier Electronics Project

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The General Authority for and Free Zones (GAFI) has been awarded the Sustainability Excellence Award in recognition of its efforts to attract Haier Egypt Electronics, one of the most prominent investment projects in Egypt.

Hossam Heiba, CEO of GAFI, accepted the award during the 28th International Investment held in Riyadh from 25 to 27 November. This award highlights GAFI's role in creating an investment-friendly environment that supports sustainable development by adopting advanced environmental, economic, and industrial practices aligned with Egypt's Vision 2030, which aims to balance high economic growth with resource protection and efficient utilization.







GAFI secured this recognition after competing with 84 distinguished investment projects from 40 countries.





The Haier Industrial Complex was among the first projects to receive the Golden License, streamlining all necessary permits for establishing and operating facilities into a single approval. This eco-friendly industrial complex, Egypt's first of its kind, spans 200,000 square meters and required an initial investment of $135m to produce household appliances such as air conditioners, washing machines, and TVs for the local market and export. The first phase began production in 2024, with an additional $40m allocated for the second phase, covering 50,000 square meters for refrigerator and freezer production.

Through initiatives like the Golden License and other sustainability-focused measures, GAFI has attracted numerous projects contributing to global sustainability goals, including renewable energy, transportation, logistics, and environmentally friendly industrial production using advanced technologies.