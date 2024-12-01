عربي


King, Iraq PM Discuss Latest Regional Developments

12/1/2024 2:01:25 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec 1 (Petra) -- his majesty King Abdullah II, in a phone call on Sunday with Iraq Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al Sudani, discussed the latest regional developments, especially the situation in Syria.
During the call, His Majesty affirmed Jordan's support for Syria and its unity, sovereignty, and stability.

Jordan News Agency

