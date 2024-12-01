King, Iraq PM Discuss Latest Regional Developments

Amman, Dec 1 (Petra) -- King Abdullah II, in a phone call on Sunday with Iraq Prime Mohammed S. Al Sudani, discussed the latest regional developments, especially the situation in Syria.During the call, His Majesty affirmed Jordan's support for Syria and its unity, sovereignty, and stability.

