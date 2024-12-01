FM, Iraqi Counterpart Discuss Gaza, Syria Developments

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 1 (Petra) - Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, on Sunday received a phone call from Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Dr. Fuad Hussein.During the phone conversation, the two ministers discussed ways to enhance brotherly relations and regional issues, especially efforts to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza and developments in Syria, according to a Foreign statement.The duo called on the international community to take "effective and immediate" steps to halt the Israeli aggression on Gaza and ensure the "quick and complete" entry of humanitarian aid to all parts of the Palestinian strip.The two ministers also expressed concern over the recent Syrian developments, voicing Jordan and Iraq's support for Syria.In this regard, the top diplomats noted the need to reach a political solution to the Syrian crisis that ends all its repercussions, guarantees Syria's security, stability and safety of its citizens, preserves its territorial unity and sovereignty, and ends terrorism.Furthermore, they stressed their rejection of any steps that threaten Syria's security and stability and ignite chaos.The FMs stressed continuation of joint communication and coordination on regional issues, in a bid to achieve security and stability and enhance mutual cooperation.