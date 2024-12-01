Amir Leaves Kuwait

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani left Kuwait on Sunday, after heading the State of Qatar's delegation to the 45th Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit, which concluded earlier in Kuwait City.

His Highness was seen off, at Kuwait International Airport, by the Chief of the Kuwait National Guard Sheikh Mubarak Al-Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Amir was accompanied by HE the Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, along with an official delegation.

