'Sorn' Becomes Thailand's First Three Michelin Star Restaurant, Marking A Historic Milestone On Both National And Global Gastronomic Maps

Thailand's evolving restaurant landscape and culinary trends as noted by MICHELIN Guide Inspectors

According to Mr. Poullennec, Thailand's restaurant landscape has seen the continued growth of a new breed of modern Thai restaurants, helmed by young talented Thai chefs – mostly under the age of 35, with international experiences and/or western culinary education – who start up business in their hometown, with a passion to showcase traditional Thai dishes in a modern and sophisticated style, to push contemporary Thai cooking beyond its boundaries.

Moreover, Thailand's fine-dining scene attracts foreign chefs from all corners of the world, to work, exchange their expertise with local chefs, and train young local teams. The focus on sustainability and local sourcing has also been widely and increasingly seen, with chefs becoming more engaged in sourcing local ingredients and cooperating with small eco-friendly producers. Such momentum inspires local chefs to take the initiative and make their approach with a positive change in the environment.

MICHELIN Guide Inspectors also found a noticeable number of simple restaurants and small eateries that have passed down recipes from generation to generation, ensuring their authenticity and originality. These types of dining establishments affirm Thailand as a country with exceptionally good food at reasonable prices.

'Sorn' made history by receiving Thailand's first-ever Three MICHELIN S tars

Sorn – a restaurant with a focus on the art of Southern Thai cuisine that blends tradition with modernity, and refinement with evolution; its perfectly paced menu offering an array of exhilarating flavors, all of which are in perfect harmony –becomes iconic, being the first and only restaurant in Thailand to hold the highest level of Three MICHELIN Stars.

First making its appearance in The 2019 MICHELIN Guide Thailand on the One MICHELIN Star list, Sorn was promoted to Two MICHELIN Stars in the following year and has maintained this prestigious recognition for five consecutive years. Its being awarded the much-coveted Three MICHELIN Stars in the 2025 edition is a true mark of excellence, quality, and consistency. Rather than being a detour on the way to a destination, Sorn has now become the destination itself.

'Côte by Mauro Colagreco' – the only addition to the Two MICHELIN Stars list

In The 2025 MICHELIN Guide Thailand edition, being promoted from the One MICHELIN Star status to join Baan Tepa , Chef's Table , Gaa , Mezzaluna , R-Haan , and S ü hring on the Two MICHELIN Stars list is Côte by Mauro Colagreco – a restaurant that brings the essence of Riviera-inspired cuisine to Bangkok, embracing Mediterranean, French and Italian influences, through its seasonal menus based on the finest produce available that day, highlighting dishes that are skillfully crafted and presented using modern techniques.

5 new entries awarded One MICHELIN Star

Of the 5 new One MICHELIN Star entries, 4 are newcomers making it into the Guide for the first time, and the other one is promoted from MICHELIN Selected.

The 4 newcomers awarded One MICHELIN Star are: AKKEE , a restaurant where bold, regional dishes of classic Thai recipes traditionally prepared in a no-frills kitchen to bring a rustic edge and distinct flavors, are served in an immersive, dimly lit setting; AVANT , a restaurant helmed by a Singaporean chef who combines traditional and modern techniques with meticulous attention to detail; GOAT , a restaurant that cleverly brings together elements of Thai, Chinese, and Western cuisines in a Thai seasonal concept, using herbs grown onsite and ingredients sourced from all over Thailand; and Aulis , a restaurant with a“Chef's Table” concept, offering the multi-course tasting menu that presents native ingredients, many sourced from Thailand and local grower collaborations. It is noteworthy that among the newcomers, two are located outside of Bangkok: AKKEE in Nonthaburi, and Aulis in Phang-Nga.

The only One MICHELIN Star laureate promoted from the MICHELIN Selected category is Coda , a restaurant that celebrates the essence of regional Thai cuisine while incorporating modern techniques to forge a fresh identity, offering a concise, expertly seasoned tasting menu, rife with delicate yet richly layered flavors.

'Baan Tepa' – The only addition to the MICHELIN Green Star list

Joining PRU , Haoma and Jampa in holding of the MICHELIN Green Star highlighting their commitment to sustainability, is Baan Tepa – a Thai contemporary restaurant. The chef and the team have not only worked hard to be eco-friendly – such as growing herbs and edible flowers in their own garden, sourcing ingredients from eco-friendly producers, composting food waste into fertilizer, and creating zero-waste meals and drinks; but also conducted various community involvement initiatives on sustainable practices. Their dedication to the environment remains strong even in tough times, thus deserving a prestigious recognition for their green efforts.

With this newly-awarded restaurant, The MICHELIN Guide Thailand selection has a total of 4 MICHELIN Green Starred establishments.

Four MICHELIN Guide Special Awards

With its Special Awards, The MICHELIN Guide shines a light on talented professionals in MICHELIN-recommended restaurants who raise the gastronomic experience to a higher level. In doing so, they demonstrate how varied and exciting the hospitality industry is to work in.

2025 MICHELIN Guide Young Chef Award

The MICHELIN Guide Young Chef Award recognizes a young chef, who has proven over the past 12 months to have a unique personality and/or an identity in culinary creations. This year, the Young Chef Award, presented by Blancpain, is given to Mr. Sittikorn (Ou) Chantop , the owner-chef of AKKEE . With a passion for traditional Thai cuisine, Mr. Chantop is also bold in utilizing rare ingredients in the menu and clever in menu design. His talent is evidently seen, showcasing true originality with a modern touch. The MICHELIN Guide Inspectors are pleased to see him bringing traditional Thai recipes into the 21st.

2025 MICHELIN Guide Opening of the Year Award

The MICHELIN Guide Opening of the Year Award is given to individuals and teams, for the successful opening of a dining venue over the past 12 months, with

a creative degustation concept and a cuisine approach which has had an impact on the local gastronomic scene. This year's award, presented by UOB, is bestowed to Mr. Dimitrios Moudios , the co-owner chef of Ōre . Opened in early 2024, Ōre offers an exclusively minimalist ambiance and an unforgettable dining experience through its 30-course creative menu that are incorporated with fermented and rare ingredients, executed by various cooking techniques, and results in unique flavors.

2025 MICHELIN Guide Service Award

The MICHELIN Guide Service Award aims to highlight and encourage skilled and talented professionals who dramatically enhance the customer experience. This year's MICHELIN Guide Service Award, presented by the Tourism Authority of Thailand, is given to Mrs. Yupa (Ying) Sukkasem , the restaurant manager at Baan Tepa . With 6 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, she provides professional yet thoughtful service. Her engagement and her team's service brought MICHELIN Guide Inspectors memorable and pleasant nights.

2025 MICHELIN Guide Sommelier Award

The MICHELIN Guide Sommelier Award recognizes the skills, knowledge, and passion of talented sommeliers in the industry. This year's Sommelier Award is bestowed to Mr. Thansith Wasinonth from Côte by Mauro Colagreco . Engaging in this domain for 4 years in Capella Bangkok, Mr. Wasinonth shows his passion and profession in wine service. His confident yet humble approach to wine recommendation ensures diners an enjoyable gastronomic journey with wine.

The MICHELIN Guide Thailand 2025 at a Glance:

1 Three MICHELIN Star (promoted from Two MICHELIN Star) 7 Two MICHELIN Star (1 promoted from One MICHELIN Star) 28 One MICHELIN Star (4 new, 1 promoted from MICHELIN Selected) 4 MICHELIN Green Star (1 new) 156 Bib Gourmand (20 new) 270 MICHELIN Selected (44 new)

THE MICHELIN GUIDE THAILAND 2025

มิชลิน ไกด์ ฉบับประเทศไทย ประจําปี 256 8

Three MICHELIN Stars / สามดาวมิชลิน Exceptional cuisine, worth a special journey / สุดยอดร้านอาหารที่ควรค่าแก่การเดินทางไกลเพื่อไปชิมสักครั้ง

Bangkok & surrounding provinces / กรุงเทพมหานครและปริมณฑล Sorn ศรณ์ PROMOTED FROM TWO MICHELIN STARS

Bangkok & surrounding provinces / กรุงเทพมหานครและปริมณฑล Baan Tepa บ้านเทพา Chef's Table เชฟส์เทเบิล Côte by Mauro Colagreco โค้ท บาย เมาโร โคลาเกรคโค PROMOTED FROM ONE MICHELIN STAR Gaa กา Mezzaluna เมซซาลูน่า R-Haan อาหาร Sühring ซูห์ริง

Two MICHELIN Stars / สองดาวมิชลิน Excellent cooking, worth a detour / ร้านอาหารยอดเยี่ยมที่ควรค่าแก่การขับรถออกนอกเส้นทางเพื่อแวะชิม

Bangkok & surrounding provinces / กรุงเทพมหานครและปริมณฑล 80/20 เอ็ทตี้ ทเวนตี้ AKKEE อัคคี NEW Aksorn อักษร AVANT เอวองท์ NEW Blue by Alain Ducasse บลู บาย อลัง ดูคาส Chim by Siam Wisdom ชิม บาย สยามวิสดอม Coda โคด้า PROMOTED FROM MICHELIN SELECTED Elements, Inspired by Ciel Bleu เอเลเมนท์ อินสไปร์ บาย เซล เบลอ GOAT โกท NEW Haoma ฮาโอมา IGNIV อิกนีฟ INDDEE อินดี Jay Fai เจ๊ไฝ Le Du ฤดู Le Normandie เลอ นอร์มังดี Maison Dunand เมซง ดูนานท์ Mia มีอา Nahm น้ํา NAWA นว Potong โพทง Resonance เรโซแนนซ์ Samrub Samrub Thai สํารับสําหรับไทย Saneh Jaan เสน่ห์จันทน์ Signature ซิกเนเจอร์ Suan Thip สวนทิพย์ Wana Yook วรรณยุค Phang-Nga / พังงา Aulis อาวลิส NEW Phuket / ภูเก็ต PRU พรุ

One MICHELIN Star / หนึ่งดาวมิชลิน High quality cooking, worth a stop / ร้านอาหารคุณภาพสูงที่ควรค่าแก่การหยุดแวะชิม

MICHELIN Green Star / ดาวมิชลินรักษ์โลก Highlighting their commitment to sustainability / ร้านอาหารที่ดําเนินกิจการที่เป็นมิตรต่อสิ่งแวดล้อมอย่างยั่งยืน

Bangkok & surrounding provinces / กรุงเทพมหานครและปริมณฑล Baan Tepa บ้านเทพา NEW Haoma ฮาโอมา Phuket / ภูเก็ต Jampa จําปา PRU พรุ

