Masdar Completes TERNA ENERGY Acquisition For EU Expansion

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Masdar, a leading company based in Abu Dhabi, has successfully completed its of a majority stake in TERNA ENERGY SA, marking a significant move in its European energy strategy. The deal, valued at 3.2 billion euros, saw Masdar purchase 70% of the company's shares from GEK TERNA SA and other stakeholders. This transaction has been heralded as the largest energy deal in the history of the Athens Stock Exchange. The completion of this acquisition aligns with Masdar's ambition to expand its renewable energy footprint across Europe, particularly in wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects. TERNA ENERGY operates a diversified portfolio of renewable projects, contributing significantly to the development of clean energy infrastructure in Greece and other European markets. The company holds a 1.2 gigawatt capacity in its renewable energy operations. Following the deal's closure, Masdar will seek approval from the Hellenic Capital Markets Commission (HCNC) to launch a mandatory tender offer (MTO) to purchase the remaining shares of TERNA ENERGY, solidifying its control over the company. The all-cash MTO is a standard regulatory step for publicly traded companies in Greece and ensures that all shareholders have an opportunity to sell their shares at a fair market price. This acquisition is part of Masdar's broader strategy to achieve a global portfolio of 100 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030. By acquiring a key player in the European renewable energy sector, Masdar is not only expanding its capacity but also reinforcing its commitment to supporting the EU's long-term renewable energy goals. This aligns with Europe's green energy transition, as the region looks to decarbonize its power sector and reduce dependence on fossil fuels. As part of its global strategy, Masdar has been actively investing in clean energy across various markets, focusing on the growing demand for sustainable energy solutions. The company has previously entered into partnerships and acquired stakes in renewable energy companies across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. With this move into the European market, Masdar is positioning itself as a key player in the global renewable energy landscape.">



MENAFN01122024000152002308ID1108943564