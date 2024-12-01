Assembly Election Setback Shows Congress Has Critical Tasks Ahead
Date
12/1/2024 9:05:39 AM
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) By Dr. Gyan Pathak Electorate of the country has been tossing congress up and down for quite some time, and the trend is more pronounced in the last one and half year ever since Karnataka elections in May 2023 when people brought the Congress with overwhelming majority throwing the BJP out of power. During this [...]">
MENAFN01122024000152002308ID1108943559
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.