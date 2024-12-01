UAE Central Bank Suspends Al Razouki Exchange Operations
12/1/2024 9:04:47 AM
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) The UAE Central bank has taken decisive action against Al Razouki Exchange, suspending its operations and closing two of its branches. This move follows a series of regulatory concerns surrounding the exchange's financial practices and its adherence to the country's monetary regulations. The suspension is part of the UAE's broader efforts to tighten its control over financial institutions, ensuring they comply with established rules to maintain transparency [...]">
