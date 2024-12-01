Singapore Gulf Bank Seeks $50 Million Funding Round To Expand Operations

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Singapore Gulf (SG Bank), established by the Whampoa Group family office and licensed in Bahrain in February, is moving forward with plans to raise a minimum of $50 million in an equity round slated to close in early 2025. This fundraising initiative is part of the bank's broader expansion strategy, which includes acquiring a stablecoin payments company by the first quarter of next year. As part of its efforts to secure funding, the bank is in advanced talks with a Middle Eastern sovereign wealth fund, along with other investors, to offer less than 10% of its equity in exchange for the significant capital needed for its growth. These discussions are aimed at attracting key institutional investors who can help strengthen the bank's position in the rapidly growing digital finance market. This move marks an important step for SG Bank, which, despite being a relatively new player in the region, has attracted attention due to its connection with the Whampoa Group, a well-established entity in the financial and technology sectors. By securing this funding, the bank plans to accelerate its investment into blockchain and stablecoin technology, which has become a focal point of financial innovation globally. Its acquisition strategy, particularly with a stablecoin payments company, indicates its intention to deepen its involvement in the evolving digital currency ecosystem. The digital currency sector, especially in the Gulf region, has seen significant interest, with several financial institutions exploring ways to integrate cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology into their operations. Stablecoins, which are pegged to traditional currencies like the US dollar, are considered less volatile compared to other cryptocurrencies, making them an attractive option for companies and financial institutions that aim to capitalize on the growing digital payment ecosystem while maintaining price stability. In addition to this, SG Bank's planned acquisition will help facilitate cross-border payments and financial transactions, further positioning the bank as a key player in the Middle Eastern and global financial landscapes. The involvement of a sovereign wealth fund in the funding process adds credibility to the bank's ambitions, as these funds are known for investing in high-growth, high-potential projects that align with long-term regional and global investment goals. Bahrain, where SG Bank is licensed, has positioned itself as a hub for fintech innovation in the Middle East, particularly in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors. The country's regulatory environment for financial services, particularly in digital currencies, is regarded as one of the most advanced in the region, providing a supportive backdrop for SG Bank's expansion plans. Bahrain has become a magnet for fintech startups and investors, given its robust financial infrastructure and forward-thinking policies towards digital currencies. As SG Bank pushes ahead with its plans, it faces a competitive market with other financial institutions in the Gulf region also venturing into the blockchain space. However, the bank's ability to leverage its connections within the Whampoa Group and its deepening relationships with regional sovereign wealth funds gives it an edge in securing the capital necessary to achieve its goals.">



