Rainfall Expected Across UAE Cities Amid Cloudy Skies

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Rainfall is anticipated to affect various parts of the UAE starting midweek, as the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts a shift in weather patterns across the region. The weather bureau indicates that parts of Abu Dhabi will see rain by Wednesday night, with precipitation expanding to Dubai, Sharjah, and other emirates on Thursday morning.



The rainfall will be accompanied by cloudy skies across the country, with chances of thunderstorms in certain areas. Meteorologists attribute this to atmospheric instability caused by a convergence of moist air from the Arabian Gulf and cooler temperatures at higher altitudes. These conditions are expected to persist for several days, resulting in sporadic showers and cloudy weather over the UAE.



Daytime temperatures are expected to vary, with highs reaching up to 41°C in some inland regions. However, coastal areas may experience slightly cooler conditions due to cloud cover and sea breezes. Despite the heat, the likelihood of rain offers relief to many residents, with areas including the Northern Emirates and Al Dhafra region forecasted to experience moderate to heavy showers.



Sea conditions are expected to remain generally calm to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea, although local authorities urge residents to stay updated on weather alerts and exercise caution during outdoor activities. Motorists are particularly advised to be vigilant on wet roads as visibility may be reduced during rainfall.



This weather change follows a period of dry and sunny conditions across the UAE, bringing much-needed precipitation to the arid landscape. Rainfall during this time of the year is not uncommon, as transitional weather patterns pave the way for cooler months ahead. The UAE continues to monitor and adapt to seasonal changes, with its advanced weather forecasting systems providing timely updates to ensure public safety.">



