Abu Dhabi Group Plans $100Bn Investment In Brazil

( MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund is set to deploy a significant $100 billion in Brazil's economy, marking a major step in the strengthening of bilateral economic ties between the UAE and Latin America's largest economy. The announcement, made in late November 2024, highlights the UAE's growing interests in Brazil, underscoring the nation's desire to diversify its portfolio globally. The planned investments span a range of sectors, [...]">

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.