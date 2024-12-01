Taiwan’S Trust In U.S. Defense Plummets After Trump’S Election

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Taiwan's anxiety over its security has intensified following Donald Trump's election as U.S. president, with many citizens questioning America's future defense commitments. A poll by the Taiwan Public Opinion Foundation revealed a significant shift in public sentiment.



The survey showed that 57.2% of respondents doubt would defend Taiwa in a conflict with China. This marks a sharp decline in confidence compared to previous months. The change reflects growing uncertainty about U.S. foreign policy under Trump's leadership.



Taiwan's is taking proactive steps to address these concerns. Reports suggest they offered to purchase $15 billion worth of U.S. weapons after Trump's election. This move aims to strengthen military ties and ensure continued American support.



However, Trump's campaign statements have raised eyebrows in Taipei. He suggested Taiwan should pay for its own defense and increase military spending to 10% of GDP. These demands have met resistance from Taiwanese officials, who view them as unrealistic.



The semiconductor industry adds another layer of complexity to the situation. Taiwan is a global leader in chip production, with TSMC at the forefront. Trump has accused Taiwan of "stealing" the chip business from the U.S., causing alarm in Taipei.



Fears are growing that Trump might pressure TSM to manufacture its most advanced chips in the United States. This prospect has prompted Taiwanese ministers to emphasize laws prohibiting such production outside the island. The government seeks to protect this crucial industry.

Domestically, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te faces his own challenges. His approval ratings have dropped significantly since taking office six months ago. Political gridlock and controversial decisions have contributed to public dissatisfaction.



The situation highlights Taiwan's delicate position. It must balance its defense needs with economic interests while navigating complex relationships with both China and the United States. The coming years will likely test Taiwan's ability to maintain its autonomy and prosperity.



As global tensions rise, Taiwan finds itself at a crossroads. Its leaders must make difficult decisions to safeguard national security and economic stability. The island's future may depend on how skillfully it manages these competing pressures in an increasingly uncertain world.

