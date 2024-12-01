Drone Strike On Minibus: RMA Tells About Condition Of Victims In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Eight people were hospitalized in Kherson because of a drone attack on a bus.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Ukrinform reports.

“Currently, we know about 11 victims. Three people sustained injuries incompatible with life. Eight are in the hospital. Six residents of Kherson were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries. A 56-year-old woman sustained shrapnel wounds to her head, arm and legs. Another 70-year-old resident suffered a fractured tibia,” the statement said.

Prokudin noted that all the victims are under medical supervision.

