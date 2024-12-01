EU unable to substitute US assistance to Ukraine

(MENAFN) Bloomberg has cautioned that European members would struggle to sustain Ukraine's military if US President-elect Donald halts American support. Ukraine, having exhausted its Soviet-era weapons stockpiles, relies heavily on Western aid, with the US being the largest supplier of military equipment, while the EU has primarily provided financial assistance. Without continued US weapons shipments, Ukraine could be vulnerable to Russia, according to Poland’s deputy foreign minister, Marek Prawda.



The article highlights that European NATO countries are already struggling to meet their own rearmament needs, and their contributions cannot replace the US’s critical supplies, such as artillery and small arms. The US has provided more than half of the missiles and rockets sent to Ukraine and essential intelligence, which has been vital for Ukrainian operations targeting Russian assets. Despite challenges, Ukraine's domestic arms production is growing, with companies like Germany's Rheinmetall boosting output.



Russia’s ongoing missile and drone strikes on Ukraine’s infrastructure have put additional strain on the situation, while high energy costs are forcing some German industries to scale back operations. Although Russia outpaces European NATO members in artillery production, its reliance on North Korean stocks to maintain fire rates has lessened the advantage from a 7:1 ratio to 2:1. The article concludes with Russian President Vladimir Putin stating that his country plans to increase long-range weapons production significantly next year.

