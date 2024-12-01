(MENAFN) The phrase "negotiating from a position of strength" has often been a favorite mantra of the West, used to justify a hardline approach and disregard for opposing nations' concerns. The expansion of post-Cold War is a prime example, where the West continued its actions without genuine dialogue, brushing aside Russia’s objections, which were weakened by internal crises in the 1990s. However, when Russia regained its strength, especially after President Putin’s 2007 speech at the Munich Security Conference, the West ignored or dismissed Moscow’s demands. Despite growing Russian strength, Western powers remained fixated on their belief in their own dominance, contributing to the tragic destruction of Ukraine.



Currently, Russia holds the upper hand in the ongoing war. According to reports, Russian troops are advancing at a rapid pace, with Ukraine struggling due to a shortage of manpower, outdated troops, and overextended military units. Ukraine's military efforts, such as the failed incursions into Russian territory, face intense resistance, and Russia’s artillery and air power remain dominant.



Ukrainians themselves are growing increasingly weary. Polls show a significant shift in public opinion, with more than half now favoring negotiations to end the war rather than continuing to fight for total victory. Many are willing to accept territorial concessions for peace, challenging the official stance of the Zelensky government. The growing support for negotiations reflects the hardship faced by Ukraine’s population in a war that many see as increasingly futile. The shift in sentiment suggests that the once firm resolve to continue fighting is now giving way to a desire for peace, even at the cost of territorial losses.

