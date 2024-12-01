Iran aims to expand overseas farming initiatives to 2 million hectares by 2029

(MENAFN) Iran has set an ambitious goal to expand its overseas farming initiatives to 2 million hectares (approximately 4.942 million acres) by 2029, aiming to ensure food security in the country. This target is part of a five-year vision plan that is expected to conclude in 2029, marking a strategic effort to reduce the country’s dependence on food imports. Reza Fotouhi, who oversees the overseas farming projects in Iran's Agriculture Ministry, highlighted that expanding agricultural activities abroad is a key strategy for lessening reliance on food imports.



The expansion aligns with Iran's broader food security objectives, which include ensuring the importation of 10 million metric tons of food by 2031. Fotouhi pointed out that the country currently utilizes approximately 0.228 million hectares of land abroad for farming. One of the most significant overseas farming projects involves Iranian companies cultivating corn on 50,000 hectares of land in Brazil. Additionally, Iran is involved in farming barley, oil seeds, and soybeans in Kazakhstan, along with smaller-scale projects in Belarus and Russia.



Private Iranian companies have also expanded their farming ventures to countries like Ghana, Armenia, and Pakistan. The push for overseas farming comes in response to the growing food demand within Iran, which has a population of over 85 million people. The government is increasingly concerned about potential threats to food security from factors such as climate change and international sanctions, making the expansion of overseas agricultural projects a crucial component of Iran's long-term food strategy.

