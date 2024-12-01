Value of Iran’s commodity exports to Türkiye reaches USD925M in 1 month

(MENAFN) In the seventh Iranian calendar month of Mehr (September 22–October 21), Iran exported non-oil commodities worth USD925 million to Turkey, making it the third-largest export destination for Iranian goods during this period. Ruhollah Latifi, a spokesman for Iran’s International Relations and Trade Development Committee, revealed this data, highlighting the strong trade link between the two nations. In the same month, Turkey also ranked as the third-largest source of imports for Iran, with goods valued at USD1.755 billion coming into the country.



The total value of non-oil trade between Iran and Turkey reached USD9.9 billion in the first seven months of the Iranian calendar year (March 20–October 21), according to Mohammad Rezvanifar, former head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA). During this period, Turkey held the position of Iran's second-largest trade partner among neighboring countries. The growing trade between the two nations has prompted discussions on further enhancing bilateral economic relations.



In early September, a delegation from the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (TCCIMA) met with senior directors of the Turkish Exporters Union (TiM) in Istanbul. The meeting explored ways to strengthen trade ties, with a particular focus on expanding cooperation in tourism, food, textile, and pharmaceutical industries. The two sides emphasized the need to utilize the existing capacities in these sectors to foster greater collaboration.



The TCCIMA head, Mahmoud Najafi-Arab, discussed the trade balance between Iran and Turkey, which stood at a positive USD1.6 billion in favor of Turkey. He suggested that re-exporting some Iranian products through Turkey could be a strategic way to optimize trade relations, further enhancing the economic partnership between the two countries.

