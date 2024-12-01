US thinks Russian nuclear attack is ‘unlikely’

(MENAFN) The United States believes that Russia is unlikely to use nuclear weapons in response to Ukraine's deep strikes into Russian territory with Western-supplied missiles, according to Reuters, citing five sources familiar with US intelligence. Despite concerns within the White House, Pentagon, and State Department about potential escalation, including nuclear retaliation, US officials have concluded that the use of ATACMS missiles by Ukraine will not alter Russia's nuclear strategy. Assessments suggest nuclear escalation is unlikely, and this view has remained consistent even after President Joe Biden authorized Ukraine to use the missiles.



Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that the use of these missiles would drastically change the conflict's nature and asserted that NATO's involvement would be necessary for their operation. He also stated that Russia reserves the right to strike military targets beyond Ukraine and would retaliate if aggressive actions escalated. This follows Russia's updated nuclear doctrine, which lowers the threshold for deploying nuclear weapons in response to threats to its sovereignty or territorial integrity.

