(MENAFN) The Biden administration is urging Ukraine to lower its conscription age to 18 in an effort to address a critical shortage of amid ongoing conflict with Russia, according to the Associated Press. A senior US official, speaking anonymously, stated that increasing the pool of eligible is crucial for Ukraine to sustain its military efforts. Although Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had previously pledged not to force younger men into the military, the US believes this move is necessary to bolster Ukraine’s defense capabilities.



Currently, Ukraine’s conscription age is set at 25, but the Biden administration argues that lowering it to 18 could provide the country with the additional 160,000 troops it reportedly needs to face Russian military pressure. While over one million Ukrainians are already enlisted, the US warns that the existing manpower is insufficient to fend off Russia’s growing forces, particularly along regions like the Kursk border. The Biden administration has already committed over $56 billion in aid to Ukraine, but officials emphasize that the country’s troop numbers must match the scale of the conflict to remain competitive against Russia’s larger resources.

