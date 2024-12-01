Syrian army closes main roads leading to, from Aleppo city

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the Syrian closed the main roads leading to and from Aleppo city after receiving orders to safely withdraw from neighborhoods overtaken by groups. Sources within the Syrian army reported that checkpoints around the city were tightened, with only military personnel being allowed to pass.



Earlier that day, sources in Damascus revealed that Russia had promised additional military support to aid the Syrian army in preventing opposition factions from taking control of Aleppo province in the northwest. The arrival of new Russian military equipment is expected within 72 hours at the Hmeimim airbase near Latakia.



Meanwhile, opposition forces announced their capture of several key locations in Aleppo, including the Umayyad Mosque, the Citadel of Aleppo, and Abdullah Al-Jabri Square. In response to the situation, Syrian authorities closed Aleppo's airport and canceled all flights after the militants seized large areas of the city.

MENAFN01122024000045015687ID1108943160