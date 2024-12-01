Media Center Of 45Th GCC Summit Witnesses Hustle, Bustle Activities

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo-feature by Shahad Kamal

KUWAIT, Dec 1 (KUNA) -- As the grand event of the 45th GCC Summit approaches, journalists and media personnel from all around the world are "hustling and bustling" to cover the event, which would focus on paramount regional and international happenings.

From the St. Regis hotel, journalists use the latest in media carry on their duties.

While on location, professionals could feel the vibe of Gulf unity and cooperation, which is the focused upon theme of the summit. (end)

