Embassy Hosts Thai Souq Fest 2024

Doha, Qatar: The Royal Thai Embassy in Doha hosted the Thai Souq Fest 2024 on the embassy premises yesterday, a unique celebration that brings the heart and spirit of Thailand to Doha.

This year festival highlighted the richness of“Thainess” through diverse and interactive experiences.

The attendees embarked on a journey through a variety of food stalls offering authentic Thai dishes and beverages and explored artisanal products and handicrafts, and indulged in traditional Thai massage - an experience renowned for its therapeutic benefits.

Besides, there were enchanting cultural performances.

The participants enjoyed a graceful traditional Thai dance performed by students from the Thai Language and Cultural School in Doha and experienced the power and artistry of Muay Thai (Thai boxing) through live demonstrations by expert trainers, showcasing this iconic martial art.

There was an Interactive Muay Thai workshop and people stepped into the world of Muay Thai with a hands-on workshop led by seasoned trainers. They engaged with this cherished Thai art form and learnt its fundamentals in an interactive setting that captured its energy and discipline.

There were photo booth and fun activities. People captured their cherished memories at a beautifully decorated Thai-themed photo booth and took part in enjoyable activities that immersed guests in an unforgettable experience of Thai culture.

Throughout the event, lucky guests had the chance to win exciting raffle prizes, which were randomly drawn and announced throughout the day.