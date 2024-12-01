Local By-Polls Held In Nepal

(MENAFN- IANS) Kathmandu, Dec 1 (IANS) Polling started on Sunday morning in Nepal for the election of 41 local representatives in all seven provinces.

The Election Commission is holding by-elections for posts vacated over deaths or resignations of local representatives.

"The votes have commenced peacefully in all the election centres," Commission spokesperson Nita Pokharel Aryal told Xinhua news agency.

Voters can cast their ballots from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time during the day.

As many as 376 candidates from 20 parties and independents are in the race. A total of 226,799 voters will elect one mayor and one deputy mayor, as well as two chairpersons and four vice-chairpersons for rural municipalities, in addition to 33 ward chairpersons.

Though the by-polls were planned for 44 vacant positions, three representatives had been elected unopposed, said Aryal.