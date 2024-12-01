Visit Rwanda To Showcase Tourist Attractions At Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Visit Rwanda is showcasing its unique and sustainable experiences at the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix 2024 from November 29 to December 1. Located in the F1 FanZone, the booth highlights Rwanda's vibrant culture, warm hospitality, and breathtaking landscapes.

This activation also shines a spotlight on the upcoming FIA Awards 2024, set to take place in Kigali this December. Formula 1 fans can learn about exclusive packages and experiences tailored for the event, emphasizing Rwanda as the host of this prestigious gathering.

Led by Janet Karemera, Chief Executive Officer of the Rwanda Convention Bureau, the Rwandan delegation includes representatives from RwandAir and the Embassy of Rwanda in Qatar. Together, they are promoting Rwanda's tourism and investment opportunities.

Visitors to the booth can enjoy premium Rwandan coffee while exploring interactive displays of attractions such as mountain gorilla trekking, luxury eco-lodges, and the country's commitment to sustainable tourism.

“Rwanda's presence at the Qatar Grand Prix underscores our dedication to promoting sustainable tourism globally. We invite Formula 1 fans to explore the incredible experiences Rwanda has to offer, especially during the FIA Awards this December,” said Janet Karemera, CEO of the Rwanda Convention Bureau.

Rwanda, known as the Land of a Thousand Hills, offers an extraordinary blend of natural wonders and cultural experiences. From volcanic landscapes to montane rainforests and sweeping plains, Rwanda is home to incredible wildlife, including the famous mountain gorillas and unique endemic species.

Visit Rwanda's presence at the Qatar Grand Prix builds upon its sports tourism initiatives, strengthening cultural and economic ties between Rwanda and Qatar while showcasing both nations' commitment to high-end, sustainable tourism experiences.