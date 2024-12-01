3 Killed, As Many Injured In Afghanistan Last Week

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Last week, China provided 1.5 million aid to Afghanistan. Beijing and Moscow stressed improved bilateral relationships with Kabul.

UNAMA said faced restrictions in Afghanistan, and the Islamic Emirate said issues facing the country should not be viewed from the Western perspective.

Last week's major events:



China, Russia want improved ties with Afghanistan

Acting defence stresses cooperation with China

Baigdeli new Iranian ambassador in Kabul, UAE accepts IEA envoy

UNAMA wants Afghan women's rights protected

No one allowed to violate women's rights: MPVPV

Media issues in Afghanistan shouldn't be seen through western prism

MoI rejects UN report on rise in poppy cultivation China provides $1.5m in emergency aid

Casualties:

Three people were killed and three others injured in Afghanistan last week.

Two people were killed and three others injured in a clash between family members in Kunar province, officials said. In Baghlan a young man killed his mother.

Note: These figures are based on reports reaching Pajhwok Afghan News. Some incidents may have gone unreported or sources could have provided incorrect figures.

Thirteen people had been killed and one injured in Afghanistan in the previous week.

Before the regime change in 2021, hundreds of civilians, insurgents and security personnel would be killed and maimed every week.

High-ranking Russian official's visit

Last week, Russian National Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu and Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Gordeye visited Afghanistan and held meetings with IEA deputy prime ministers, and acting ministers of defence, interior and foreign affairs.

During a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister for Political Affairs Maulavi Abdul Kabir, Shoigu said efforts were underway for the resumption of Afghanistan's observer status at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). A joint Afghani-Russian trade forum will open soon.

The Russian delegation also held meetings with Interior Minister Serajuddin Haqqani, Defence Minister Mohammad Yaqoub Mujahid on political, security and economic issues.

During a meeting with Haqqani, Shoigu said:“The removal of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan from the Russian Federation's blacklist was in final stages. The process would end soon and this would help improve relationships between the two countries.”

Shoigu stressed improved trade and economic ties between Kabul and Moscow, saying Russia was ready to implement different infrastructure projects in Afghanistan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed optimism about the potential to deepen relations with Afghanistan, citing signs of stabilisation in the country.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Summit in Astana, Putin said:“The situation in Afghanistan is complex, but we see an opportunity to build stronger relations.”

Chinese special envoy's trip

China's Special Representative for Afghanistan Yuxiao Yong last week visited Kabul and held talks with different officials.

Economic cooperation, strengthening of bilateral relationships, border security and investment issues were discussed during the meetings.

In a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Kabir, Yuxiao said China wanted to increase cooperation with Afghanistan and boost bilateral ties.

Yuxiao also met Foreign Minister Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi and said that China respected Afghan values and choices.

In talks with Defence Minister Mohammad Yaqoub Mujahid, the special envoy stressed strengthening bilateral relationships.

Last week, Ali Raza Baigdali replaced Hassan Kazami Qommi as Iranian ambassador to Afghanistan. UAE President Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayid Al Nahyan approved IEA Ambassador Badruddin Haqqani's credentials .

In a statement, the UAE, said during a special ceremony Sheikh Zahid Al Nahyan stressed improved links with Afghanistan.

UNAMA statement & IEA reaction

Last week, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) called for "rapid actions to end violence against women". It said violence against women, including in Afghanistan, had no justification anywhere in the world.

In response, the Ministry of Vice and Virtue (MoVV) said the provision of women's Sharia-based rights was the its responsibility. It said efforts were underway in this regard.

According to MoVV, no one has the right to use violence against women or deny them their rights based on harmful traditions.

In Afghanistan, the UNAMA and the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights in a report said that Afghan journalists were subjected to severe restrictions on access to information.

The report added 336 cases of human rights violations had been documented during this period, affecting journalists and media workers.

It said the cases included arbitrary detentions, imprisonment, torture, mistreatment and threats.

However, IEA chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid responded by saying, "Our view on this report is that the situation in Afghanistan should not be portrayed in the same way as a Western country.

“Afghanistan is an Islamic country, and its media will also be Islamic, operating within the framework of Afghanistan's interests and laws. According to this, no media outlet has faced violence."

Last week, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime reported that opium poppy cultivation in Afghanistan had increased by 30 percent compared to the previous year.

In a statement, UNODC indicated that while opium production was low in 2022 and 2023, it was expected to rise to 433 tons in 2024. This figure shows a 30 percent increase in opium production compared to 2023.

In reaction to the report, the Ministry of Interior rejected the UN claim as inaccurate. The ministry said IEA had been doing everything in its power to eradicate narcotics.

Continuation of aid

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the Chinese Embassy in Kabul to address urgent needs of Afghan children and families.

Under the agreement worth $1.5 million, signed on November 28 in Kabul, aid will be provided to people affected by natural disasters and diseases.

