BPCL Shines Bright at FIPI Awards 2023

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, November 29, 2024: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a Fortune Global 500 company and proud Maharatna, achieved a remarkable recognition at the prestigious Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI) Awards 2023. BPCL was honoured with multiple awards, reaffirming its leadership, innovation, and commitment to excellence in the energy sector.



The awards were received by Shri Sukhmal Jain, Director (Marketing), Shri Sanjay Khanna, Director (Refineries), and Shri Aniruddha Kulkarni during a ceremony graced by the Hon’ble Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, and esteemed dignitaries from the oil and gas sector.



BPCL has been recognized with prestigious awards in categories such as ‘Oil Marketing Company of the Year,’ ‘Oil & Gas Retailer of the Year,’ and ‘Digitally Advanced Company of the Year.’ These awards highlight the company’s unwavering commitment to operational excellence and its focus on delivering value to stakeholders. The recognition also highlights BPCL’s remarkable achievements in driving digital transformation throughout its operations. By adopting cutting-edge technologies, BPCL has enhanced efficiency, elevated customer experiences, and set new standards in the energy sector’s digital evolution.



BPCL also secured the award for ‘Best Managed Project of the Year’ for its Mumbai Refinery Project: Enhancing Production of Lube Oil Base Stock. Adding to this achievement, Shri Aniruddha Kulkarni, Manager - R&D, received the prestigious ‘Young Achiever of the Year’ award in the Oil & Gas Industry. This honour recognizes his pioneering contributions to research and innovation, reflecting BPCL’s dedication to fostering talent and advancing breakthroughs in the energy sector.



As BPCL continues to set benchmarks in the industry, these recognitions highlight the company’s unwavering dedication to excellence, innovation, and impactful communication. BPCL remains committed to pushing boundaries, driving positive change, and strengthening its position as a trailblazer in the global energy landscape.







