Lockton Expands People Solutions Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth Across India

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru; November 29, 2024: Lockton, world's largest independent insurance brokerage, is delighted to announce the appointment of three senior leaders to its People Solutions (PS) division in India. The new additions include Madhu Sudhan Rao as Senior Director, People Solutions (Bangalore); Ashok Singh as Senior Director, People Solutions (Mumbai); and Nitin Jain as Director, People Solutions (Delhi). These appointments will enhance Lockton’s leadership team and bolster its strategic growth initiatives, reinforcing its position as the leading international broker in the Indian market. Their expertise and experience will play a pivotal role in driving business expansion and delivering exceptional value to clients.

Madhu Sudhan Rao joins as Senior Director, People Solutions, bringing over 23 years of experience in the insurance and healthcare industries. He has developed deep expertise in placement, sales, retention, and operations. Based in Bangalore, Madhu brings in extensive knowledge to support the clients in large and complex benefits consulting, placement, Cost management, provider network management and wellness solutions. Leveraging his strong market relationships, he delivers rapid and effective solutions to clients' needs.

Meanwhile, Ashok Singh, Senior Director – People Solutions, based in Mumbai, brings 23 years of extensive experience in insurance sales leadership. He is well-known for driving company performance and profitability. Ashok specializes in a wide array of insurance products and programs, with a particular focus on Employee Benefits, Flex Benefits, Affinity solutions, Analytics, and a wide range of insurance products. He possesses a proven track record of success in product development and market entry. His strategic leadership and results-driven approach have consistently delivered significant impact.

Additionally, Nitin Jain joins as Director – People Solutions, bringing 18 years of extensive experience and a proven track record in establishing and managing successful business verticals. His expertise spans large and complex Health & Benefits portfolios, providing solutions to clients in the areas of Benefits Consulting, Alternative Risk Management, Cost Optimization, Communication, Provider Management and Wellbeing Strategy positioning him to support clients in optimizing their employee benefits programs effectively. He will be based out of our Delhi office.

Speaking on the appointments, Dr. Sandeep Dadia, CEO & Country Head Asia Board Member, Lockton India said “We are thrilled to welcome Madhu, Ashok and Nitin to our leadership team. Their wealth of experience and deep industry knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to expand our offerings and provide unparalleled service in India. Together, they will strengthen Lockton’s position as a market leader in employee benefits and people solutions.”

With their vast expertise and proven track record, these accomplished professionals will play a key role in strengthening Lockton's leadership in providing innovative people solutions and employee benefits to clients across India.





