Statement by H.E. Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance on Commemoration Day

H.E. Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, stressed that Commemoration Day is a lasting tribute to the brave sacrifices made by the nation's heroes to maintain its sovereignty under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"On this day, the people of the UAE come together to honour those who gave their lives for their country, renewing our commitment to carry forward their legacy of loyalty and service," AlKhoori said. "On this day, we also pay tribute to the families of the martyrs, who instilled in their sons the values of courage and devotion, making them symbols of true sacrifice."

He added, "The commemoration of this day showcases the strength and cohesion of our society, as well as our unyielding readiness and willingness to defend our homeland, regardless of the challenges we face. To our martyrs, we say: Your sacrifices will forever be remembered, and your bravery will be a guiding light for generations to come—showing them the path of dedication and resilience that has made our nation what it is today."

"Your deeds will forever be a powerful lesson in sacrifice and generosity, reminding us all of our duty to give everything we can for the pride and future of the UAE," AlKhoori said in the statement.





