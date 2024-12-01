Southcomp Distribution Morocco (Mindware Morocco) Becomes Authorized AWS Distributor

(MENAFN- Procre8) Casablanca, Morocco, 29th November, 2024 – Southcomp Distribution Morocco (Mindware Morocco) has announced that it has become an Authorized AWS Distributor for the Kingdom of Morocco.

As an authorized AWS distributor, Mindware will broaden its offerings by incorporating specialized solutions focusing on generative AI, data & analytics, API management, and Machine Learning (ML) services to enhance business productivity and results. Whether it is AI, compute power, database storage, content delivery, or other functionality, Mindware will help enterprises build sophisticated applications with increased flexibility, scalability, and reliability, through AWS services.



By integrating the AWS portfolio, Southcomp Distribution Morocco (Mindware Morocco) partners can provide its clients with the flexibility to migrate, develop, and optimize applications across hybrid cloud environments. This empowers clients to reduce dependency on specific vendors, utilize top-tier solutions, and adhere to regulatory standards.



Faycal Saile, General Manager of Southcomp Distribution Morocco (Mindware Morocco) comments: “Becoming an Authorized AWS Distributor marks a pivotal moment in our company’s journey towards becoming a comprehensive cloud solutions provider. As a leader in the industry, AWS brings unparalleled expertise and innovation to the table, making it an ideal partner for Southcomp Distribution Morocco (Mindware Morocco) as we expand our cloud business unit. This strategic move not only completes our hyperscaler portfolio, but also solidifies our position as a trusted distributor of choice for cutting-edge cloud technologies. We are aiming to create a strong AWS ecosystem to support the Kingdom strategy “Digital Morocco 2030”. We are excited to embark on this new chapter and continue to drive digital transformation for our clients.”





