Azerbaijani Athlete Takes Gold At International Figure Skating Competition

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Vladimir Litvintsev, representing Azerbaijan in international figure skating, participated in the "Bosphorus Cup" competition in Istanbul, Turkiye, from November 25 to 30, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation.

According to the Federation, Vladimir Litvintsev scored 225.41 points among 12 took first place, and was awarded a gold medal for his performance in the short and free program.

Moreover, Sabina Aliyeva and Leyli Akhundova represented Azerbaijan in the competition.

As a result, among 52 athletes, Leyli Akhundova was ranked 26th with 106.24 points, and Sabina Aliyeva was ranked 27th with 106.12 points.