Azerbaijani Athlete Takes Gold At International Figure Skating Competition
Date
12/1/2024 3:12:00 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Vladimir Litvintsev, representing Azerbaijan in international
figure skating, participated in the "Bosphorus Cup" competition in
Istanbul, Turkiye, from November 25 to 30,
Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Winter
Sports Federation.
According to the Federation, Vladimir Litvintsev scored 225.41
points among 12 athletes took first place, and was awarded a gold
medal for his performance in the short and free program.
Moreover, Sabina Aliyeva and Leyli Akhundova represented
Azerbaijan in the competition.
As a result, among 52 athletes, Leyli Akhundova was ranked 26th
with 106.24 points, and Sabina Aliyeva was ranked 27th with 106.12
points.
