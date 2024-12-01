Abu Dhabi declares distribution of USD3.6B housing benefits in 2024

(MENAFN) benefits value at AED13.2 billion (USD3.6 billion) have been disbursed in 2024 between 8,891 residents over the emirate under the directives of Leader HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi agreeing with the UAE’s National Day celebrations which happens on December 2.



The declaration comes after the approval for the third package of housing benefits value at AED7.7 billion (USD 2.04 billion) for 5,374 residents by HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, released Wam.



It involves housing debts amounting to over AED3.569 billion (USD963.63 million) in value and benefiting 2,373 residents in addition to residential land and housing grants value at AED3.67 billion (USD999.34 million), aiding 2,540 residents.



Moreover, high-ranking residents, retirees with low wages, as well as the families of dead residents have been excused from housing debt payments totaling over AED486 million (USD132.3 million). This exception has directly aided 461 residents in the emirate, it further noted.

