Qatar's Flag Raised On 'Al Fulk' Vessel In Italy
Date
12/1/2024 1:02:38 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
La Spezia, Italy: Qatar's flag was raised yesterday on the strategic transport and support vessel 'Al Fulk,' and the signing of its handover to the Qatari Amiri Navy.
The flag-raising ceremony was held in La Spezia, Italy. The event was attended by Commander of the Amiri Naval Forces, H E Staff Major General (Naval) Abdulla bin Hassan AlSulaiti; Fincantieri's CEO and General Manager, Pierroberto Folgiero; and Representative of the Chief of Staff of the Italian Navy, H E Vice Admiral Andrea Gueglio.
Also present at the inauguration and flag-raising ceremony were Qatar's Ambassador to the Italian Republic H E Khalid bin Youssef Al Sada; Commander of the Amiri Land Forces, H E Staff Major General Jassim bin Ali Al Attiyah; and Military Attache in Italy H E Staff Major General (Naval) Hilal bin Ali Al Muhannadi, along with several senior officers of the armed forces.
MENAFN01122024000063011010ID1108942455
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.