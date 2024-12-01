Qatar's Flag Raised On 'Al Fulk' Vessel In Italy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

La Spezia, Italy: Qatar's flag was raised yesterday on the strategic and support vessel 'Al Fulk,' and the signing of its handover to the Qatari Amiri Navy.

The flag-raising ceremony was held in La Spezia, Italy. The event was attended by Commander of the Amiri Naval Forces, H E Staff Major General (Naval) Abdulla bin Hassan AlSulaiti; Fincantieri's CEO and General Manager, Pierroberto Folgiero; and Representative of the Chief of Staff of the Italian Navy, H E Vice Admiral Andrea Gueglio.

Also present at the inauguration and flag-raising ceremony were Qatar's Ambassador to the Italian Republic H E Khalid bin Youssef Al Sada; Commander of the Amiri Land Forces, H E Staff Major General Jassim bin Ali Al Attiyah; and Military Attache in Italy H E Staff Major General (Naval) Hilal bin Ali Al Muhannadi, along with several senior officers of the armed forces.