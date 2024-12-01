Turkey-UAE bonds see remarkable advances in many areas

(MENAFN) Bonds among Turkey and the United Arab Emirates have made significant strides through many regions, stated the Turkish ambassador to the Gulf state.



Tugay Tuncer, addressing a Turkish news agency, emphasized that ties among Turkey and the UAE have arrived to a strategic point.



"Over the past three years, we have achieved significant progress across various dimensions, including the political, economic, military, defense industry, social, and cultural spheres."



Tuncer highlighted the massive potential among both nations, stressing that bilateral trips by presidents on the two sides have marked an important role in laying the groundwork and providing great support for this progress.



Through the last three years, the nations have inked over 50 deals, he stated.



Moreover, Tuncer emphasized that following Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan's trip to Abu Dhabi in the previous year, ties among both countries were advanced to the point of a strategic collaboration.



"While we talk about economic, military, and social ties, the connections between the peoples of the two nations have also strengthened significantly."

