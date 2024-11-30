Iraq Seals Borders With Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- Iraq's Joint Operations Command said Saturday they have completely closed the borders with Syria amid the ongoing security unrest in the northwestern neighbor.

"The borders have been sealed and all ranks of the Iraqi security forces have been put top alert to protect the country and address any challenge," Deputy Commander of the Joint Operations Command Gen. Staff Qais Al-Mohammadawi told Iraq News Agency.

Yesterday, Gen. Staff Al-Mohammadawi said military reinforcements were dispatched to the outposts along the borders and the surveillance activities were enhanced with infrared cameras and drones to prevent any infiltration of militants from Syria. (end)

