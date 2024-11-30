Iraqi PM, Pres. Al-Assad Discuss Unrest In N. Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- Iraqi Prime Mohammad Al-Sudani spoke with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad on Saturday to discuss the latest developments of the security situation in northern Syria.

Al-Sudani affirmed that interrelation between the security of Syria and that of Iraq as well as the security of the entire Middle East region, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's office.

The phone conversation, initiated by Al-Sudani, also dealt with the bilateral ties and cooperation between both neighbors, the statement added.

Earlier today, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command announced complete closure of the borders with Syria amid the ongoing security unrest in northern Syria. (pickup previous)

